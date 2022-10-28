Quase Memória

Not Available

Carlos is a man doomed by restless memories, that meets with himself, in a time warp. Young Carlos faces the forgetfulness of old Carlos, who doesn't recognize his own appearance. They get a package. But the package seems odd. The knot that ties, the smell, the handwriting on the envelope: this could only be sent by his father, Ernesto, dead many years ago. A father who always created unusual situations. In this time warp, has one Carlos that remembers and a Carlos who forgets, his fun memories besides this genially crazy father.