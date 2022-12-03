Not Available

Quaternion

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    "Strategy and imagery combat and aid each other in pairs. QUATERNION...a spatial figure of monumental attractions...interference...an undulating gyre. Hollis superimposes a fragmenting Muybridge-like grid of Cartesian elements (details of the fire ecscape outside the studio) against shots of rooftops superimposed in perfect scale with the billboard-like segments of an automobile, enlarged flower, and a spoon...panels of the 20' x 20' mural for the New York World's Fair in James Rosenquist's Broome Street studio–New York, mid-1960s."–Patrick Clancy

    Cast

