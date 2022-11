Not Available

Head of the family Armando (Fernando Allende) moves his brood into a fancy new house after getting a promotion, but more money means more family fights in this sequel to the hilarious 2004 Puerto Rican comedy. Amidst the normal family insanity, Armando helps his neighbors with their wedding plans and deals with his daughter's pregnancy, while jealous wife Lully obsesses over her husband's sexy secretary. Evangelina Elizondo co-stars.