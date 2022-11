Not Available

Amable is the drinking buddy of Paquito, a former medical student who plays Fanny's love, a cabaret singer and also with Conchita, a showgirl. One day, Paquito receives a telegram that his uncle Pancho vayaa asked to see his wife and other medical eminence to heal him his kidney ailment. Among all a hoax to mount Paquino not lose the inheritance from his uncle.