In the 80's, Pocholo and Borjamari are kings in the disco "Aguacates". Twenty years later, nothing has changed. Only now, the two brothers are nothing in "Aguacates" disco. Now they are object of derision and mockery. His cousin Pelayo, who used to laugh and abuse in adolescence, reappears in their lives and come to the old cruelties and Pocholo Borjamari announcing that Mecano will meet in a surprise concert...