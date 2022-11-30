¿Qué puede pasar?

Not Available

Marito is a somewhat immature thirty-something who still lives with his parents. With no job or stable partner, he dedicates all his time to his failed attempts to develop an intelligent drone "that helps improve the quality of life on the planet". His mother wins a trip in a contest and convinces his father to take a few days off and thus make a long-overdue honeymoon. Filled with recommendations, they leave Marito in charge of the family's home and appliance repair shop, which is quite an institution in the neighborhood. By accident, Marito loses the family savings and, together with his best friend Peter, they do everything possible to recover them, while continuing with their original plan to take advantage of the absence of Marito's parents to organize a party with lots of alcohol, no control and "Some girl named Kimberley"