Que Sera Sera

A cynical, quasi-misanthropic film which, despite its childish appearance, manages to enumerate and decline some of the bestial mythologico-historical collectivities which have emerged from the collective imagination: Collodi's donkeys, the rats of Hamelin, Circe's pigs, Panurge's sheep, Pavlov's dogs. Contemporary television resembles a gigantic farm; the lure of success and fame which it offers is analogous to Pinocchio's experience when he was assured that he would never have to work again (lifelong entertainment) - and was transformed into a donkey! Individuality does not exist; Don Quichotte is not alone in believing in windmills.