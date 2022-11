Not Available

In Buenos Aires, during the 90s, the Pequeña Orquesta Reincidentes (Small Reincidents Orchestra) emerged. Through an 18-year career and 7 released albums, the group built a particular style of rock, appropriating distant sounds to achieve an absolute River Plate identification. ¿Qué sois ahora? try to leave testimony of that journey; of its political and cultural coordinates, of the relationships and the work traversed by the passage of time.