¿Qué tal, Pascual?

Pascual Iranzo is an enigmatic hairdresser from Barcelona with a unique idea of what it means to cut hair. Who is this special man who seems to be something straight out of a hall of wonders? At 87, Pascual has maintained his supreme hairdressing skills and boasts incredible vitality. There’s no doubt about how much Pascual defies normality with his singular way of understanding the world. Between scissors, friends and cocktails, Pascual elegantly shows us what an eccentric, unique and irreplaceable person he is, a man who never ceases to transform and reinvent himself.