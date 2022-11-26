Not Available

A group of friends from São Paulo head for a secluded beach to celebrate New Year’s. Together they relax, sunbathe and make music. And they talk: about their sexuality, their bodies, their hair, their youth, their fears, certainties and uncertainties, as anyone does sometimes with good friends. Along the way, we learn a lot about contemporary Brazil: what it’s like to be a young lesbian in a country where homophobia is rife, and what it means to have frizzy hair in a society where racism is deeply rooted.