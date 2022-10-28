Not Available

Queen and Adam Lambert: Rock Big Ben Live

  • Music

Queen and Adam Lambert see in the new year playing live to an audience of just 2000, at London's Iconic Big Ben. "Don't Stop Me Now" - "I Want To Break Free" - "Somebody to Love" - "Another One Bites the Dust" - "Under Pressure" - "Fat Bottomed Girls" - "Radio Ga Ga" - "I Want It All" - "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" - "The Show Must Go On" - "Bohemian Rhapsody/Killer Queen" medley - "We Will Rock You" - "We Are The Champions" - "God Save the Queen (Instrumental played from tape)".

Cast

Roger TaylorHimself
Adam LambertHimself
Brian MayHimself
Spike EdneyKeyboards

