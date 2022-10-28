Queen and Adam Lambert: Rock Big Ben Live

Not Available

Queen and Adam Lambert see in the new year playing live to an audience of just 2000, at London's Iconic Big Ben. "Don't Stop Me Now" - "I Want To Break Free" - "Somebody to Love" - "Another One Bites the Dust" - "Under Pressure" - "Fat Bottomed Girls" - "Radio Ga Ga" - "I Want It All" - "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" - "The Show Must Go On" - "Bohemian Rhapsody/Killer Queen" medley - "We Will Rock You" - "We Are The Champions" - "God Save the Queen (Instrumental played from tape)".