Queen and Country

Jayson Bend (also known as “Agent 009”) is an openly gay British super spy! Modeled completely after James Bond, he drives fast and plays hard - always with other hot boys. In this truly impressive 48-minute parody/homage, the first in an on-going series, Jayson teams up with a sexy Swiss counterpart to try and stop the world’s largest global hair salon chain, and their nefarious CEO, from launching a satellite that will threaten the very fate of human existence. Don’t miss this exhilarating new thrill ride!