Not Available

Queen and Country

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Jayson Bend (also known as “Agent 009”) is an openly gay British super spy! Modeled completely after James Bond, he drives fast and plays hard - always with other hot boys. In this truly impressive 48-minute parody/homage, the first in an on-going series, Jayson teams up with a sexy Swiss counterpart to try and stop the world’s largest global hair salon chain, and their nefarious CEO, from launching a satellite that will threaten the very fate of human existence. Don’t miss this exhilarating new thrill ride!

Cast

