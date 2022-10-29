Not Available

Queen Bee's Challenge

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company, Ltd.

When two Girl Bosses fight each other over territory, their enmity is difficult to solve - they are equals in looks, strength, determination, and power of their respective girl gangs. So, the way is open to a mischievous Yakuza Boss who invites them for a peaceful way to decide their feud: a sexual challenge for him to decide who is the better Girl Boss. Trapped, both are subject to the man's lust and sadistic assaults. They escape by joining forces against the yakuza gang, though it costs one of the young women her life - when she was friends already with her former enemy.

Cast

Reiko IkeGirl Boss of Kyoto
Takashi Fujiki
Asao KoikeYakuza Boss
Miki SugimotoTomoko
Ichirô ArakiIchiro

