Queen + Béjart - Ballet For Life

Ballet For Life, which tours widely to this day, marked Queen’s collaboration with Gianni Versace and the choreographer Maurice Béjart. It celebrated the life and work of Freddie Mercury and Béjart’s former principal dancer, Jorge Donn, who like the Queen frontman, died of AIDS. The ballet was first performed in January 1997 at the Théâtre de Chaillot in Paris in the presence of Madame Chirac, Elton John and Queen’s three surviving members, John Deacon, Brian May and Roger Taylor.