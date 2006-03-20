Queen: Classic Albums - A Night at the Opera

2006

If ever there was an album worthy of inclusion in Eagle Vision’s Classic Albums series it is Queen’s breakout release A Night At The Opera. Released in 1975, this was not only the band’s first platinum album, but also the one that catapulted them into the spotlight as one of the biggest rock acts in the world. Now for the first time, fans are offered an in-depth look at one of rock music’s seminal records with the Classic Albums DVD Queen — The Making Of A Night At The Opera.