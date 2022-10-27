Queen: Live at Wembley Stadium

1986

Recorded on 12th July, 1986 at Wembley Stadium, London, UK Track Listing: 01. One Vision 02. Tie Your Mother Down 03. In the Lap of the Gods 04. Seven Seas of Rhye 05. Tear it Up 06. A Kind of Magic 07. Under Pressure 08. Another Ones Bites the Dust 09. Who Wants to Live Forever 10. I Want to Break Free 11. Impromptu 12. Brighton Rock Solo 13. Now I’m Here 14. Love of My Life 15. Is This the World We Created 16. (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care 17. Hello Mary Lou 18. Tutti Frutti 19. Gimme Some Lovin’ 20. Bohemian Rhapsody 21. Hammer to Fall 22. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 23. Big Spender 24. Radio Ga Ga 25. We Will Rock You 26. Friends Will Be Friends 27. We are the Champions 28. God Save the Queen