Queen - Live in Japan

1. Opening 2. Tear It Up 3. Tie Your Mother Down 4. Under Pressure 5. Somebody To Love - Medley Killer Queen - Seven Seas Of Rhye - Keep Yourself Alive - Liar - Vocal Solo 6. It's A Hard Life 7. Now I'm Here 8. Is This The World We Created? 9. Love Of My Life 10. Another One Bites The Dust 11.Hammer To Fall 12. Crazy Little Thing Called Love 13. Bohemian Rhapsody 14. Radio Ga Ga 15. I Want To Break Free 16. Jailhouse Rock 17. We Will Rock You 18. We Are The Champions 19. God Save The Queen