Queen – Live In Rio

Not Available

"LIVE IN RIO, 1985" Filmed & Recorded at the "Rock in Rio" festival, Rio De Janeiro 1985. P 2007 by masterplan. Licensed by Queen Film Ltd. Copy by EMI Globo Brazil DVD Video / Dolby Digital / Germa /NTSC 4:3 / Code: ALL / Subtitles: no Recorded live at the "Rock in Rio" Festival, Rio de Janeiro, January 12th, 1985 Freddie Mercury (vocal, piano), Brian May (vocal, guitar), Roger Taylor (vocal, drums), John Deacon (bass) Tie Your Mother Down Seven Seas Of Rhye Keep Yourself Alive Liar It's A Hard Life Now I'm Here Is This The World We Created Love Of My Life Brighton Rock Hammer To Fall Bohemian Rhapsody Radio Gaga I Want To Break Free We Will Rock You We Are The Champions God Saves The Queen