1994

Queen Margot

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 1994

Studio

Renn Productions

The night of August 24, 1572, is known as the Massacre of St. Bartholomew. In France a religious war is raging. In order to impose peace a forced wedding is arranged between Margot de Valois, sister of the immature Catholic King Charles IX, and the Hugenot King Henri of Navarre. Catherine of Medici maintains her behind-the-scenes power by ordering assaults, poisonings, and instigations to incest.

Cast

Isabelle AdjaniMargot
Daniel AuteuilHenri de Navarre
Jean-Hugues AngladeCharles IX
Vincent PérezLa Môle
Virna LisiCatherine de Médicis
Dominique BlancHenriette de Nevers

Images