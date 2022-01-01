Queen Margot

The night of August 24, 1572, is known as the Massacre of St. Bartholomew. In France a religious war is raging. In order to impose peace a forced wedding is arranged between Margot de Valois, sister of the immature Catholic King Charles IX, and the Hugenot King Henri of Navarre. Catherine of Medici maintains her behind-the-scenes power by ordering assaults, poisonings, and instigations to incest.
|Isabelle Adjani
|Margot
|Daniel Auteuil
|Henri de Navarre
|Jean-Hugues Anglade
|Charles IX
|Vincent Pérez
|La Môle
|Virna Lisi
|Catherine de Médicis
|Dominique Blanc
|Henriette de Nevers
