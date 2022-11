Not Available

Ah Sei is the second wife of poverty-stricken apothecary, and deals quietly with the hand that fate has dealt her. She is a virtual "house slave" to the first wife, and looks closely after the first wive's daughter, Irene, although Irene treats her with complete contempt. When the couple is killed in a car crash, Ah Sei is thrust into the position of caring for Irene first-hand, as she begins to prepare for her wedding, and must persevere through one turmoil after another