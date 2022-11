Not Available

Never officially released, this stars Jeff Conaway and Gini Dante as exploitation filmmakers having a little improvised "My Dinner With Andre" style conversation in a restaurant in hell. There are animated bits and Julie Strain has a co-starring part and gets to sodomize a man. Often confused with "Queen of Lost Island;" another Jackson film made around the same time that itself went unreleased for over a decade until it showed up on DVD under a different title.