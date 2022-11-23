Not Available

QUEEN OF SWING recounts the true story of a Jazz Age trailblazer — 95-year-old entertainer Norma Miller. The engaging biography highlights the life, career and indomitable spirit of the Harlem-born actress, dancer and choreographer known as "The Queen of Swing." Discovered at the age of 12, Miller's show business career has spanned seven decades (and counting). Among her many accomplishments, Miller developed the acrobatic "Lindy Hop" dance, appeared in the Marx Brothers' A Day at the Races (1937), took up stand-up comedy at the prompting of Redd Foxx (Sanford and Son), entertained soldiers in Vietnam, worked with Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas, appeared in Richard Pryor specials, and authored two books about swing culture.