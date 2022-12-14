Queen of the Angels

Not Available

The film takes place in two spaces of time. Modern history tells the story of a passing relationship crisis doctor James with her teacher Maria. During the night shift, Jacob is trying to calm the boy. Experiencing a shock that pushes him into the inner journey in time past, in the regions of childhood, to the genesis of his fears and frustrations. The second story waged simultaneously with the first takes place in the nineteenth century, in a nobleman's manor where Maria takes care of the ailing heiress Elizabeth. Elizabeth's daughter, Zofia, is expecting a baby. — Polish Wikipedia