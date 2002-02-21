Queen of the Damned

2002

Lestat de Lioncourt is awakened from his slumber. Bored with his existence he has now become this generations new Rock God. While in the course of time, another has arisen, Akasha, the Queen of the Vampires and the Dammed. He want's immortal fame, his fellow vampires want him eternally dead for his betrayal, and the Queen want's him for her King. Who will be the first to reach him? Who shall win?