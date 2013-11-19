2013

Queen of the Lot

  • Comedy
  • Drama

An electronic ankle bracelet and being under house arrest aren't about to stop up-and-coming actress Maggie Chase (Tanna Frederick) from the two things she craves the most: real fame and true love. With more "Google points" than her Iowa hometown, but far less than Angelina Jolie, Maggie is desperate to claw her way off the B-list of action/adventure pictures and into major movie stardom.

Cast

Noah WyleElizabeth Lambert
Christopher RydellDov Lambert
Kathryn GrantElizabeth Lambert
David ProvalCaesar
Paul SandErnesto / Dependency Buster
Zack NormanKaz Naiman

