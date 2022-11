Not Available

Based on the story of Nyi Roro Kidul, the ruler of the south sea, her favourite daughter wants to live on land by incarnating as a carp. The fish is found by Komar, a poor farmer who lives with his mother. Ship owner and black magic disciple, Darsi has long wanted to marry Komar, but Komar chooses to marry the fish. Darsi intends to destroy both of them with her black magic until finally, Nyi Roro Kidul intervenes to save them.