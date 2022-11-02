Not Available

Filmed by Gavin Taylor, and only ever seen in an edited version on Channel 4's The Tube, this release has the concert restored to its original full length, amounting to an additional 47 minutes of previously unseen footage. Not released on video, "Queen On Fire - Live At The Bowl", marks the first time a recording of this concert has been available to own.As to be expected from Queen, the release comes only after extensive restoration to the original footage and sound. Audio producers Justin Shirley-Smith and Kris Fredriksson returned to the original 24 track analogue recording and created brand new PCM stereo and DTS 5.1 surround sound mixes.