Queen - Rock Montreal

The only Queen concert ever filmed in its entirety, this 1981 Montreal Live Aid performance has been digitally restored and remixed. Featuring dynamic front man Freddie Mercury, the band puts on a high-octane show for a crowd of excited fans. Songs include "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Somebody to Love," "Get Down Make Love," "Under Pressure," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Killer Queen," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and many more.