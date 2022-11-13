Queen: Rock Montreal & Live Aid

Not Available

The movie contains two concerts of the British rock band Queen. The first concert is their show at Montreal in November 1981, with “Under Pressure” topping the charts in the UK, Queen arrived in Montreal following dates in Japan and their record-breaking tour of Latin America. It was to be the only concert by Queen that was ever shot on film. Always a great live band, with arguably the greatest frontman of all time in Freddie Mercury, they excelled themselves with the cameras rolling. The second concert is their live performance at Live Aid in 1985 with Queen's 24 minute contribution to 1985's Live Aid benefit concert held in Wembley Stadium, featuring an epic 7 song rock concert followed by a stripped back acoustic segment.