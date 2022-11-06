Queen's High

Not Available

Under intense pressure from his gang rivals, Kwanny’s brother (Simon Yam) nevertheless encourages her to go ahead with wedding plans. As their family and bodyguards gather at the ceremony, the opposition strikes – leaving Khan in a wedding dress firing a submachine gun while her husband and brother are killed. After taking over the weakened gang Kwanny initiates negotiations, then leads a vengeance raid on the opposition. In the course of these proceedings she discovers the treachery of her other, adoptive brother. This ultimately leads to a confrontation with a Japanese gangster and his assistant (Kim Maree Penn), as well as the numerous men on their payroll at her company’s warehouse. Whoever prevails must then face the waiting police.