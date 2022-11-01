Queen: The Legendary 1975 Concert

Not Available

On Christmas Eve 1975, Queen crowned a glorious year with a special concert at London's Hammersmith Odeon. The final night of their triumphant UK tour, the show was broadcast live on BBC TV and radio, and has become a legendary event in Queen's history. Featuring stunning renditions of early hits Keep Yourself Alive, Liar and Now I'm Here alongside Brian May's epic guitar showcase Brighton Rock, a rip-roaring version of the then new Bohemian Rhapsody and the crowd-pleasing Rock 'n' Roll Medley, this hour-long concert shows Queen at an early peak and poised to conquer the world.