Not Available

Queen Victoria: My Musical Britain

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC

To celebrate Queen Victoria’s 200th birthday, historian Dr Lucy Worsley explores the character and legacy of the famous monarch in a way that has never been attempted before – through music. Lucy reveals how Victoria used music to transform the monarchy from a political power into a benevolent cultural force that brought the country together during a time of great upheaval and change. Lucy also examines the central role music played in Victoria’s own life - as a queen, a private person and in her marriage to Prince Albert.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images