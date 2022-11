Not Available

A rare archival short, Queens at Heart follows four shockingly courageous pre-Stonewall trans women, Misty, Vicky, Sonja, and Simone. They go out as women at night, but live as men during the day, take hormones, and dream of “going for a change.” Subjected to a six-month psychological project, and cross-examined by dubious “experts” all four women are incredibly captivating subjects—whether being interrogated or partying at the ball.