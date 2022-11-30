Not Available

Queens of Combat 5 - Title Tournament Day 1 Mid Atlantic Sportatorium Gibsonville, NC 6/13/15 Solo Darling vs. Su Yung 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament "Hardcore" Heather Owens vs. Chasity Taylor 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament Santana Garrett vs. Mandy Leon 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament Tessa Blanchard vs. Hania the Huntress 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament Jenny Rose vs. Amanda Rodriguez 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament Taeler Hendrix vs. Amy Love 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament Jessicka Havok vs. Miss Diss Lexia 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament LuFisto vs. Leva Bates 1st Round Match of the Queens of Combat Title Tournament.