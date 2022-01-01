Queens Of Combat QOC 11

Not Available

D'Arcy Dixon is a professional wrestler competing for Queens of Combat, where she portrays a villainess. D'Arcy Dixon debuted for the North Carolina-based Queens of Combat promotion on March 19, 2016, serving as the lone babyface in a three way match between Su Yung and Taylor Made at QoC 9, which Taylor won. D'Arcy turned heel at QoC 11 on May 21, where she was defeated by Jessicka Havok. She continued her villainous persona later that night at QoC 12, losing to Solo Darling. D'Arcy picked up her first victory in the promotion at QoC 15 on September 16, teaming with Miss Diss Lexia to form the D&D Muscle Factory and defeating the Sexy Young Caramels (Devyn Nicole and Savannah Evans). On the following day at QoC 16, the evil D'Arcy defeated Chasity Taylor to pick up her first singles victory in Queens of Combat.