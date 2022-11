Not Available

Queens of Combat was in Gibsonville, NC on May 21 for QoC 12. Results: Dominique Fabiano defeated Rudy Jordan. The Sexy Young Caramels (Ariel Monroe, Devyn Nicole and Savannah Evans) defeated Kennadi Brink, Ray Lyn and Samantha Heights. Solo Darling defeated D'Arcy Dixon. Nicole Savoy defeated LuFisto. Tessa Blanchard defeated Candice LeRae. Malia Hosaka vs. Su Yung ended in a double count out. Taeler Hendrix defeated Jessika Havok to retain the QoC championship.