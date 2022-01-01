Queens Of Combat QOC 13

Not Available

Queens of Combat presents its 13th release in front of a wild crowd at Fanfest NWA Legends in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 6, 2016. Queens of Combat 13 Ticket Hall of Hilton Charlotte University, North Carolina, August 6, 2016 Miss Miss Lexia vs. Samantha Heights Kennady Brink vs. Rachel Elaring Roni "Big Bang" Nicole vs. Arial Monroe Chokes Twister Daugthers (Jesse Belle and Isabella) Caramels (Savannah Evans and Devin Nicole) NO DQ - No Counts - Number of Falls Everywhere Malia Hosaka vs. Soo Young ThunderKitty vs. Neva vs. Solo Darling vs. Tessa Blanchard Queens Fight Championship Match Angelina Love vs. Tahler Hendricks (c).