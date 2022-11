Not Available

UEENS OF COMBAT RETURNS TO CHARLOTTE FOR A DOUBLE FEATURE ON SATURDAY, MAY 19th, AT THE HEBRON HALL located at 330 E. Hebron Street, Charlotte, NC! Scheduled to appear include: Su Yung will defend her QOC Championship and MORE!!!! 4PM BELLTIME and 8PM BELLTIME Featuring QOC Champion Su Yung, QOC Tag Team Champions "Ruthless Ambition" Maria Manic and Penelope Ford, Kimber Lee and many more to be announced.