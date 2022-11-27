Queens Of The Stone Age - Live @ Rock Am Ring 2003

Not Available

Queens of the Stone Age - live @ Rock Am Ring, Nurburg, Germany, 06/08/2003. (Full concert, remastered version for YouTube). Set: 00:00 Regular John 07:20 You Think I Ain't Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire 10:21 The Sky Is Falling 15:55 Tension Head 18:42 Go With The Flow 21:52 Avon 25:40 Hangin' Tree 29:00 A Song For The Dead 35:05 Quick And To The Pointless 36:45 Better Living Through Chemistry 43:57 I Think I Lost My Headache 49:57 Feel Good Hit Of The Summer 53:50 No One Knows Josh Homme / Nick Oliveri / Mark Lanegan / Troy Van Leeuwen / Joey Castillo