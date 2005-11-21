Queens of the Stone Age: Over the Years and Through the Woods

2005

The fierce Josh Homme takes up his guitar and rages on the London stage with band mates Alain Johannes, Troy Van Leeuwen, Natasha Shneider and Joey Castillo in this collection of concert footage taped live in 2005. The band proves their unquestionable head-banging genius by cranking up the volume and bringing the crowd to its feet with fan favorites such as "Little Sister," "Monsters in the Parasol" and the raucous "Go with the Flow."