Not Available

Queensryche at MTV Studios, Los Angeles, CA, USA 01 I Will Remember (take 1) 02 The Killing Words 03 Della Brown 04 Silent Lucidity (take 1) 05 Scarborough Fair (take 1) 06 The Lady Wore Black 07 I Will remember (take 2) 08 Scarborough Fair (take 2) 09 Silent Lucidity (take 2) 10 Is Anybody Listening? (take 1) 11 Is Anybody Listening? (take 2) 12 Rockin' In The Free World 13 Silent Lucidity (take 3)