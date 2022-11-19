Queensrÿche - Live Evolution

Not Available

Live Evolution is the title of a 2001 live album and a DVD released by Queensrÿche. It was recorded over two nights (July 27–28, 2001) at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington. On the CD the tracks were collected in suites, which represent different moments of the band production and include a large section of the concept album Operation: Mindcrime. The DVD contains footage shot at the same concerts and features less songs listed in the order they were played during the shows.