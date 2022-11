Not Available

Queensryche's massively popular concept album "Operation: Mindcrime" -- which tells the story of a junkie hit man -- comes to life in this rousing theatrical performance from 1991. Singer Geoff Tate is in fine voice as the progressive hard rockers rip through "I Remember Now," "Anarchy-X," "Speak," "Spreading the Disease," "The Mission," "Suite Sister Mary," "The Needle Lies" and more. Also included is an interview with Tate.