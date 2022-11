Not Available

These sexy and surreal shorts from innovative gay filmmakers feature party-loving plastic dolls, domineering moms, mad scientists, stuttering sidekicks and adorable break-dancing foreign exchange students! "Jeffrey's Hollywood Screen Trick," "Shame No More," "Pyongyang Robogirl, Soda Pop," "The Trey Billings Show" and the bonus film "Dirty Baby Does Fire Island" are among the funny, provocative, award-winning films in this collection.