Queer & Fier(ce)

This documentary follows the singer Kiddy Smile and his dancing friends, figures of the Parisian ballroom, following the national scandal after their performance during the Garden Party of the Elysée Palace. We immerse ourselves in their daily lives. All of immigrant origin and from the LGBTQI+ community, they assert themselves through their art in the fight against racism, homophobia and sexism. They dance to assert themselves, to free themselves, to assert themselves and to appropriate their identity.