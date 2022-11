Not Available

Gay teen Candy can’t seem to make friends at high school. He is drawn to Cheolsoo, who is also a loner, but neither has the ability to save one another. Candy, now an adult, is living with Cheolsoo. He goes to meet his First Love, so he can get rid of an older man who is annoying him, but the former eventually deserts him. In the end, it is Cheolsoo who accompanies Candy to meet the older man, but Cheolsoo cannot help Candy.