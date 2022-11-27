Not Available

A compelling portrait of parents coming to terms with their children’s sexual orientation. The parents and children director Vickie Seitchik interviews each come from different social and ethnic backgrounds. Some accepted their children’s orientation easily; others had grief to compound their ordeal from the start. Seitchik skillfully interweaves different interviews to bring out particular personalities while highlighting common traits they all share: the shame, anger, hurt and sense of loss, but also and especially the relief, joy and energy coming out can bring.