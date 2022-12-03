Queer Tunesia

Not Available

This documentary follows young gays and lesbians in their everyday lives up to the first Tunisian Pride March in May 2015: the young activist Ramy, who dedicates his life to movement; HIV / AIDS activist Lorenzo and his friend, a gay porn actor from Tunisia; Sharky, a young lesbian who has been repeatedly the victim of homophobic violence; and Saddem, who longs for nothing more than to marry a European and leave the country. Because the local human rights organizations do not care about LGBT issues either. That is why the young activists take the possible dangers and fight for their rights themselves.