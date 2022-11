Not Available

A diary found in a box of belongings offers a devoutly Catholic mother living in rural Missouri in the early 1990's a second chance to know Sebastian, the estranged son she has lost to AIDS. In this emotionally charged immersive video experience, visitors intimately witness the tense interactions between the two grieving parents, while taking a magic realist journey down a country road, a memory lane populated with scrapbook artifacts from Sebastian's peripatetic life.