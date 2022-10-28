Quem se importa ?

Not Available

WHO CARES is a 93-minute High Definition feature documentary about social entrepreneurs around the world. People who are making changes, bringing solutions, generating huge social impact and most of all, inspiring people to do the same. A film that searches the world for brilliant people with simple solutions to the hard global issues. The goal of WHO CARES is to inspire people around the world, especially young people from ages 14 years-old up, to learn more about, become excited by and want to be engaged in the social entrepreneurship revolution. We want this film to encourage, inspire and spark a global movement of changemakers. The movie mixes interviews, images of their social work and computer graphics creating a very dynamic feature